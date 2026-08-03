Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles Adair Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) Director Charles Adair bought 1,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $60,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,151,539.30. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,179,000 after buying an additional 277,233 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 518,796 shares of the company's stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7,554.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,740 shares of the company's stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 282,994 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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