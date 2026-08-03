Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Darling Ingredients's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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