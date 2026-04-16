Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.56.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $94,211,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $69,458,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $24,510,000. Amundi increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 864,400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 553,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 184.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 846,371 shares of the company's stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 548,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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