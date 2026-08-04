Darren Sherman Sells 15,000 Shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,154,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,197.43. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Darren Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $58,050.00.

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Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 151,794 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $255.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.50. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 166.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBIO. Wall Street Zen lowered Orchestra BioMed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchestra BioMed presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,386,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 324,558 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company's stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed, Inc NASDAQ: OBIO is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company's research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed's pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

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