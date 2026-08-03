Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.57. Dassault Systemes shares last traded at $24.6985, with a volume of 15,492 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Further Reading

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