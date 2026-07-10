Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 123,401 shares, a growth of 1,242.6% from the June 15th total of 9,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systemes currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASTY

Dassault Systemes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 166,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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