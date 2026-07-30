Datadog (DDOG) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Datadog to announce earnings of $0.5830 per share and revenue of $1.0786 billion for the quarter. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Trading Up 5.3%

Datadog stock opened at $264.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.93, a PEG ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total transaction of $11,518,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $149,994,338.13. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock worth $342,962,652. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Datadog by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Cloudaware and Datadog partnership

Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Datadog multi-year contracts

The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to $289 from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. BTIG Datadog price target

Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus.

Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported extensive selling, including recent transactions by CEO Olivier Pomel, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc and Director Amit Agarwal. The sales were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as discretionary bearish signals, but they may still weigh on sentiment given DDOG’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here