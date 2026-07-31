Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $278.76 and last traded at $266.9080, with a volume of 1040474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade provided a near-term catalyst, reinforcing bullish sentiment toward Datadog’s growth outlook. Datadog Trading Up After Analyst Upgrade

An analyst upgrade provided a near-term catalyst, reinforcing bullish sentiment toward Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects year-over-year earnings growth in Datadog’s upcoming report, while the company’s history of earnings surprises and favorable Earnings ESP are increasing expectations for a potential beat. The report is scheduled for next week, making it a major near-term stock catalyst. Datadog Reports Next Week

Wall Street expects year-over-year earnings growth in Datadog’s upcoming report, while the company’s history of earnings surprises and favorable Earnings ESP are increasing expectations for a potential beat. The report is scheduled for next week, making it a major near-term stock catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Datadog and Cloudaware are bringing LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify previously unmonitored cloud log sources and improve visibility, monitoring, and compliance across multicloud environments, potentially supporting platform adoption and expansion revenue. Cloudaware and Datadog Partnership

Datadog and Cloudaware are bringing LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify previously unmonitored cloud log sources and improve visibility, monitoring, and compliance across multicloud environments, potentially supporting platform adoption and expansion revenue. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s growing mix of multiyear contracts lifted remaining performance obligations 51% to $3.48 billion. The increase improves revenue predictability and supports confidence in the company’s higher 2026 outlook. Datadog Multiyear Contracts

Datadog’s growing mix of multiyear contracts lifted remaining performance obligations 51% to $3.48 billion. The increase improves revenue predictability and supports confidence in the company’s higher 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights continued AI momentum, product expansion, and the upcoming earnings call as reasons for optimism. At the same time, analysts and investors are questioning how much additional upside remains after the substantial rally.

Recent coverage highlights continued AI momentum, product expansion, and the upcoming earnings call as reasons for optimism. At the same time, analysts and investors are questioning how much additional upside remains after the substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: Datadog trades at a very demanding valuation, with a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio and a median analyst price target below the current market level. This raises the risk of a pullback if earnings or guidance fail to exceed elevated expectations.

Datadog trades at a very demanding valuation, with a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio and a median analyst price target below the current market level. This raises the risk of a pullback if earnings or guidance fail to exceed elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows extensive selling and no insider purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While such transactions may reflect compensation or diversification, the pattern could weigh on investor confidence.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.32.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,073.60. This trade represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock worth $342,962,652. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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