Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

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A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster's Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,515,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $7,359,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $10.84 on Monday. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $377.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $580.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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