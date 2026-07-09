Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Insider Activity at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In other news, SVP Steve Klohn sold 6,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $102,668.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,255.43. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $7,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 634,148 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 443,308 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,619,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 274,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $35.38.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.60 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.Dave & Buster's Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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