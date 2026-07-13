Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $340.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the fintech company's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAVE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $345.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $362.40.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVE

Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $401.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 3.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $293.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.20. Dave has a 1-year low of $152.21 and a 1-year high of $409.00.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dave by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $184,452,000 after buying an additional 390,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dave by 819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 186,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the fourth quarter worth $27,874,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dave by 200.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,103 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave in the first quarter worth $20,556,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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