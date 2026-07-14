Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the fintech company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAVE. Evercore began coverage on Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $379.40.

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Dave Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. Dave has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $409.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.38.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dave by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dave by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 223 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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