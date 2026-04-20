David Ma Sells 114,094 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 114,094 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $10,350,607.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 617,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,995,740.64. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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SEA Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SE opened at $91.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Read Our Latest Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2,860.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More.

Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More.

Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More.

Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More.

COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q1 results — SE beat revenue but missed EPS ($0.63 vs. $0.91 est.), showing strong top‑line growth but earnings/margin variability that keeps short‑term sentiment fragile. Read More.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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