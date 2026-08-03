David Moreno Acquires 2,475 Shares of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) President David Moreno acquired 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $498,143.25. Following the acquisition, the president owned 199,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,151,352.30. This represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $206.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.38.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 146.23% and a net margin of 15.94%.The company had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 target price on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after acquiring an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 617,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here