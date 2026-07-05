DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.1667.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.79. The company had a trading volume of 830,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,619. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31. DaVita has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about DaVita

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $60,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $2,240,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here