DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.50 and last traded at $216.6460, with a volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 20.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 128.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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