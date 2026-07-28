DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,650 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DCC (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,650 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the company's current price.

DCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt restated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 6,350 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 6,500 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 6,300 to GBX 6,700 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 6,215.43.

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DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC remained flat at GBX 6,340 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,263,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,092. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,188 and a 1 year high of GBX 6,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,388.50.

About DCC

DCC Energy is a leader in multi-energy sales and distribution in Europe and the US. The Group serves millions of customers across the commercial & industrial, public and domestic sectors. DCC Energy delivers mainly off-grid energy solutions, led by liquid gas, and operates services stations and fleet services. The Group supplies the secure, cleaner and competitive energy that customers need, supporting industrial processes, heating homes, and keeping transport moving. DCC Energy does this while supporting customers through the transition with the energy and services they need next.

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