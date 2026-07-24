Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.16.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. 2,965,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,293. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Deckers Outdoor News

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About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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