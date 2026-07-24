Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.05.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 6.0%

DECK stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,569 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

More Deckers Outdoor News

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Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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