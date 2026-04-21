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Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deep Yellow gapped down pre-market, opening at $1.395 from a $1.45 close and last trading at $1.40 on roughly 4,375 shares, about a 3.4% intraday decline.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from "Hold" to "Moderate Sell" with a $1.85 price target; the consensus rating remains "Hold" with an average target of $1.85.
  • The company is an Australia-based uranium explorer focused on advancing projects in Namibia (Tumas and Omahola) aimed at defining resources and moving toward near-term production.
  • Interested in Deep Yellow? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.3950. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,375 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DYLLF

Deep Yellow Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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