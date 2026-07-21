Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Deere & Company NYSE: DE. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deere & Company stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $586.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $582.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisortrust Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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