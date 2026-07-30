Delcath Systems (DCTH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $26.2590 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company's stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company's core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

Further Reading

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