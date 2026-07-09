Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Delcath Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300,389 shares of the company's stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,678 shares of the company's stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 315,583 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 496,705 shares of the company's stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 117,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company's stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company's core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delcath Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delcath Systems wasn't on the list.

While Delcath Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here