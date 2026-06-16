Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director David Dorman Sells 41,292 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director David Dorman sold 41,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total transaction of $16,760,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,308,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,451. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,930,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $595,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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