Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $10,524,318.84 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $10,524,318.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,678.89. This represents a 78.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total value of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $37,697,890.72.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $21.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.69. 7,808,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,792. The company has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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