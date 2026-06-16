Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $13,809,681.84 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $20,568,863.25.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 62,084 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $23,621,099.48.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $9,927,925.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $35,552,666.10.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $33,092,263.28.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

DELL traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $404.07. 6,308,664 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,451. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,578,000 after purchasing an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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