Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $26,982,001.68 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the sale, the director owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,095 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total value of $26,951,029.25.

On Monday, July 6th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,204 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total transaction of $25,946,506.08.

On Friday, June 12th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84.

On Thursday, June 11th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $20,568,863.25.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 62,084 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $23,621,099.48.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $9,927,925.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $34,086,949.00.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $7.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $427.24. 4,652,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.22. The company has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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