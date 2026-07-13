Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. Sells 68,706 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,854 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $31,119,586.10.

On Monday, July 6th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,766 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $29,871,898.32.

On Friday, June 12th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44.

On Thursday, June 11th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $23,728,740.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 71,640 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $27,256,870.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $18,543,200.54.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $10,524,318.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total value of $36,129,040.48.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $7.73 on Monday, reaching $427.24. 4,652,398 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,176. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after buying an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after buying an additional 1,011,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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