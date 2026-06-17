Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $8,200,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

DELL stock traded up $16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,520,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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