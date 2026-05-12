Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.95.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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