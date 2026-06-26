Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.5% - Here's Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $385.13 and last traded at $394.9330. 10,688,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,790,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.45.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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