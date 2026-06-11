Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 5.9% - Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $394.31 and last traded at $391.6860. 7,803,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,810,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.83.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 2,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $883,416.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,978,730.12. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $806,527.24. This represents a 72.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,678,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,169,398. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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