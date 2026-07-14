Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 7.1% - Here's What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $463.48 and last traded at $457.6390. Approximately 7,014,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,638,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.11.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 7.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,391,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,873,745. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here