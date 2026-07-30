Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 9.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $413.00 and last traded at $405.0990. 5,840,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,481,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.64.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s strong AI-server momentum and recently raised outlook appear to be amplifying the sector-wide rebound. Management has previously indicated a target of approximately $60 billion in fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue, while a new AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M adds evidence of institutional demand. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell’s strong AI-server momentum and recently raised outlook appear to be amplifying the sector-wide rebound. Management has previously indicated a target of approximately $60 billion in fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue, while a new AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M adds evidence of institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights expanding demand for Dell’s AI-enabled PCs, particularly in premium consumer segments and new retail distribution in India. These developments broaden Dell’s AI opportunity beyond servers, although their near-term financial impact is less certain. Dell brings AI PCs to more consumers as premium demand grows

Recent coverage highlights expanding demand for Dell’s AI-enabled PCs, particularly in premium consumer segments and new retail distribution in India. These developments broaden Dell’s AI opportunity beyond servers, although their near-term financial impact is less certain. Positive Sentiment: Dell joined an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance, potentially strengthening its position in AI-related security and expanding its technology ecosystem. Dell Technologies Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Dell joined an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance, potentially strengthening its position in AI-related security and expanding its technology ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: the median recent price target is $500, with published targets ranging from $477 to $550. At the same time, Dell’s shares trade near the upper end of their 52-week range, leaving valuation and execution expectations elevated.

Analysts remain constructive: the median recent price target is $500, with published targets ranging from $477 to $550. At the same time, Dell’s shares trade near the upper end of their 52-week range, leaving valuation and execution expectations elevated. Negative Sentiment: Investors face ongoing concerns about AI-server margins and supply-chain costs. In addition, reported insider activity over the past six months shows exclusively open-market selling, including sales by senior executives and affiliated investment entities, which may weigh on sentiment. Dell Stock Crashes as AI Server Boom Faces New Margin Concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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