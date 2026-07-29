Deluxe (DLX) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $534.97 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deluxe Price Performance

DLX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 34,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,260 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,557 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLX

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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