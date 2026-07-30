Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5371) per share and revenue of $2.1540 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Denali Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,254,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,371 shares of the company's stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 799,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,835,803 shares of the company's stock worth $63,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,520,414 shares of the company's stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali's approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali's lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson's disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer's patients.

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