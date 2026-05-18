Denis Coleman Sells 6,857 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) CFO Denis Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $945.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,045. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $582.50 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $878.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly boosted investment banking activity, with Q1 investment banking fees up 48%, reinforcing the view that its advisory and deal-making business is improving. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reportedly boosted investment banking activity, with Q1 investment banking fees up 48%, reinforcing the view that its advisory and deal-making business is improving. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also sounded constructive on gold, saying central banks are likely to increase reserve buying, which could support precious metals-related trading and commodities revenue. Article Title

Goldman also sounded constructive on gold, saying central banks are likely to increase reserve buying, which could support precious metals-related trading and commodities revenue. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Goldman is shifting crypto exposure toward higher-growth areas, including new positions in crypto-linked equities such as Circle, Galaxy, Coinbase, and Hyperliquid-related exposure, signaling active portfolio repositioning rather than a full retreat from digital assets. Article Title

Multiple reports said Goldman is shifting crypto exposure toward higher-growth areas, including new positions in crypto-linked equities such as Circle, Galaxy, Coinbase, and Hyperliquid-related exposure, signaling active portfolio repositioning rather than a full retreat from digital assets. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed that it crossed below the 3% voting-rights threshold in Umicore while increasing equivalent financial instruments above 3%, a routine holdings update that appears more procedural than material for GS shares. Article Title

Goldman disclosed that it crossed below the 3% voting-rights threshold in Umicore while increasing equivalent financial instruments above 3%, a routine holdings update that appears more procedural than material for GS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Goldman on markets and AI — including warnings that the rally is increasingly concentrated in large-cap AI stocks — is influencing broader sentiment, but it is more of a macro call than a direct driver of Goldman Sachs’ own fundamentals. Article Title

Commentary from Goldman on markets and AI — including warnings that the rally is increasingly concentrated in large-cap AI stocks — is influencing broader sentiment, but it is more of a macro call than a direct driver of Goldman Sachs’ own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness, driven by higher oil prices and geopolitical concerns, is pressuring financial stocks and helping explain why GS is softer today despite generally solid company-related news. Article Title

Broader market weakness, driven by higher oil prices and geopolitical concerns, is pressuring financial stocks and helping explain why GS is softer today despite generally solid company-related news. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s move to exit XRP and Solana ETF exposure and cut Ethereum ETF holdings by about 70% may be read as a more cautious stance on certain crypto bets, even as it kept large Bitcoin ETF exposure. Article Title

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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