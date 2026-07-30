DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $889.2140 million for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts: Sign Up

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian T. Gladden acquired 9,985 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 61,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.84. This trade represents a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DENTSPLY SIRONA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DENTSPLY SIRONA wasn't on the list.

While DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here