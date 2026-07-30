Design Therapeutics (DSGN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Design Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Design Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $750.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,995.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,757 shares of the company's stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 291,168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,284 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,043 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

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About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders.

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