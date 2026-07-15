Desjardins Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$19.00

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU had its price target decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the company's current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD upgraded shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$16.75 to C$15.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

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TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.80. 2,990,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.52.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.99 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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