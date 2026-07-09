Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$126.57.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.4%

CP stock traded up C$1.78 on Thursday, hitting C$128.52. 643,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,367. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$96.50 and a twelve month high of C$129.19. The business's fifty day moving average is C$121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.82, for a total value of C$501,152.30. Also, insider Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 5,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$711,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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