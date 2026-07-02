Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $280.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock's current price.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $255.21.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.48. 106,599 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,780. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. FactSet Research Systems's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

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FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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