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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
IMI logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target for IMI to GBX 3,440 from GBX 3,250 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 16.61% potential upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: five analysts rate IMI a Buy and one rates it a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target price of GBX 3,105.
  • IMI reported quarterly EPS of GBX 63.40, with a 14.09% net margin and 32.41% return on equity; analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately GBX 137.97.
  • Five stocks we like better than IMI.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,440 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,380 price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,850 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,105.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMI

IMI Stock Performance

IMI opened at GBX 2,950 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,893.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,803.78. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 63.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Equities analysts forecast that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

IMI is a global leader in fluid and motion control, engineering bespoke solutions that enhance safety, productivity and sustainability across critical industries in energy, automation and healthcare. We work in close partnership with customers to design, build and service high-performance valves, actuators and control systems that solve complex engineering challenges. Our solutions are a small part of our customers' systems – but they play a critical role in how those systems perform. By combining deep technical expertise with real customer insight, we deliver solutions that are precisely engineered for impact. Through our One IMI model, we combine commercial excellence, market-led innovation and continuous improvement to scale what works across the business.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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