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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank lowered Aston Martin Lagonda’s price target from GBX 45 to GBX 40 while maintaining a “hold” rating, implying about 10% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Jefferies also rates the stock “hold,” while the broader analyst consensus is “Hold” with an average price target of GBX 48.50.
  • Shares opened at GBX 36.36, near the company’s 12-month low, while Aston Martin reported a quarterly loss of GBX 15.20 per share and negative net and return-on-equity margins.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 to GBX 40 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 41 price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 45 to GBX 55 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AML

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 36.36 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 34.84 and a 12 month high of GBX 86.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.04. The stock has a market cap of £368.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (15.20) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 38.50% and a negative return on equity of 121.47%. Analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin's vision is to be the world's most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars. Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first mid-engined plug-in hybrid, Valhalla.

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