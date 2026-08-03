Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Rentokil Initial logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank cut Rentokil Initial’s price target from GBX 465 to GBX 405 and maintained a “hold” rating, implying 17.7% potential upside from the current price.
  • Other analysts also reduced their targets, but sentiment remains broadly positive: five analysts rate the stock “buy,” two “hold,” and one “sell,” producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and GBX 455.75 target.
  • Rentokil shares opened at GBX 344.10 and were down 0.2%, near their one-year low of GBX 329.60 and well below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Rentokil Initial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 465 to GBX 405 in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 540 to GBX 480 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 477 to GBX 431 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 455.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 344.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 438.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.36. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 329.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 507.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rentokil Initial Right Now?

Before you consider Rentokil Initial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rentokil Initial wasn't on the list.

While Rentokil Initial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines