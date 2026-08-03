Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 465 to GBX 405 in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 540 to GBX 480 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 477 to GBX 431 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 455.75.

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Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 344.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 438.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.36. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 329.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 507.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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