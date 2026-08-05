Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 800.

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A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON BAG traded up GBX 5 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 615. The company had a trading volume of 495,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 589 and a 1-year high of GBX 715.32. The company has a market cap of £682.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at A.G. BARR

In other news, insider Euan Sutherland purchased 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 614 per share, for a total transaction of £1,860.42. Insiders acquired 471 shares of company stock valued at $291,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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