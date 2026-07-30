Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 151 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 176 to GBX 182 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 181.60.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 144.40 on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 124.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 162.90. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.34.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 141.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 17,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 per share, with a total value of £25,610.40. Also, insider Jonathan Nicholls purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £129,000. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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