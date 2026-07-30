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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Shaftesbury Capital logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Shaftesbury Capital and maintained a GBX 185 price target, implying 28.12% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall: four analysts rate the stock a Buy and one rates it Hold, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target of GBX 181.60.
  • Shaftesbury Capital shares rose 0.8% to open at GBX 144.40, while insiders recently purchased shares, including 17,785 shares bought by Rachel Kentleton and 100,000 shares acquired by Jonathan Nicholls.
  • Interested in Shaftesbury Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 151 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 176 to GBX 182 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 181.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 144.40 on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 124.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 162.90. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.34.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 141.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 17,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 per share, with a total value of £25,610.40. Also, insider Jonathan Nicholls purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £129,000. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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