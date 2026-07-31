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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated its “Buy” rating on abrdn, maintaining a GBX 270 price target—implying 12.31% potential upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: MarketBeat reports an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 226.50, with targets from GBX 210 to GBX 240 among other brokers.
  • abrdn shares opened at GBX 240.40, while the company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.40; insider Katie Bickerstaffe also bought 8,313 shares for approximately £19,951.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 240 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 226.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABDN

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 240.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 452.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 243.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.18. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 177.52 and a 52 week high of GBX 265.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.68%. Research analysts anticipate that abrdn will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other abrdn news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 per share, with a total value of £19,951.20. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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