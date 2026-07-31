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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on British American Tobacco and set a GBX 5,100 price target, implying 13.76% upside from the reported GBX 4,483 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,791.67; UBS and Jefferies also maintain Buy ratings with targets of GBX 5,750 and GBX 5,500, respectively.
  • BAT reported quarterly EPS of GBX 203.60, a 30.23% net margin and 16.33% return on equity. Insiders also purchased 11,506 shares during the last quarter, valued at approximately $50.3 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company's current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,791.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 4,483 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 3,677 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,578.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,469.48.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 203.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 30.23%. On average, research analysts predict that British American Tobacco will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

In other news, insider Serpil Timuray bought 47 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,372 per share, for a total transaction of £2,054.84. Also, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,426 per share, for a total transaction of £267,153.36. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,506 shares of company stock valued at $50,267,032. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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