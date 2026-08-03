Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Buy" Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 840 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company's current price.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 860 to GBX 880 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital Group raised NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 780 to GBX 790 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 756.88.

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NatWest Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 720.80 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 500.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 725.08. The company has a market cap of £57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 642.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.19.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 38.10 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Stuart Lewis bought 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,319.96. Also, insider Albert Hitchcock purchased 514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,433.52. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,780 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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